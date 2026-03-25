iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,881,767 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 1,520,667 shares.The stock last traded at $100.44 and had previously closed at $99.82.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.81.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

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