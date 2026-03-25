iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger Susi Sells 2,500 Shares

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger Susi sold 2,500 shares of iRadimed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,232,500 shares in the company, valued at $223,875,100. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

iRadimed Stock Performance

Shares of IRMD stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.78. 52,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.12. iRadimed Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $107.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.14.

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iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. iRadimed had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 26.82%.iRadimed has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.210 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRadimed Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRadimed Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRadimed

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from iRadimed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iRadimed by 14.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iRadimed by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in iRadimed by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iRadimed by 8,568.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iRadimed by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

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About iRadimed

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iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company’s core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

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