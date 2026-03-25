Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at HC Wainwright

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

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Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.63. 719,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,495. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day moving average is $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $86.74.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.18). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.82% and a negative net margin of 40.36%.The company had revenue of $203.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 54,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total transaction of $4,354,569.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,811 shares in the company, valued at $302,402.85. This represents a 93.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 126,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $9,525,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 242,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,248,182.40. This trade represents a 34.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,035,882 shares of company stock valued at $80,492,247. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,184.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after buying an additional 209,848 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company’s proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis’ pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

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