Investors Purchase Large Volume of Intuitive Machines Call Options (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 39,245 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 33% compared to the typical volume of 29,606 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 170,185 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,413,911.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 298,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,986,606.10. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 25,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $445,435.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 425,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,425,952. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,489,913 shares of company stock valued at $28,023,750. Company insiders own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,090,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,067,000 after acquiring an additional 717,256 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth $52,689,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,095,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,238,000 after purchasing an additional 557,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,399,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 18.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,677,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 415,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Key Intuitive Machines News

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 14.9%

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Machines this week:

LUNR traded up $2.68 on Wednesday, hitting $20.60. 17,205,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,514,851. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18. Intuitive Machines has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $23.32. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Machines will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUNR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

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Intuitive Machines Company Profile

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Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

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