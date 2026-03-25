Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Short Interest Down 86.4% in March

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,635 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the February 26th total of 12,031 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,775 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,775 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCM opened at $94.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average is $85.58. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $106.13.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

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PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals. The Index is a subset of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, which is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index reflecting the United States small-cap market.

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