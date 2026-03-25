Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) Trading 2.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.15 and last traded at $41.91. Approximately 36,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 58,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF this week:

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Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $57.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies in the oil and gas services sector that are weighted in tiers. The index uses a multi-factor methodology to select holdings. PXJ was launched on Oct 26, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

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