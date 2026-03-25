Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) Trading 2.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.15 and last traded at $41.91. Approximately 36,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 58,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.
Key Headlines Impacting Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Middle East tensions pushed oil back above $100, reinforcing upside for oilfield services through higher rig/activity outlook. Oil Rebounds Above $100 on Fears Middle East Conflict Lacks Exit Plan
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market reports point to tight inventories and infrastructure damage supporting a bullish crude outlook, which typically benefits oil services demand and pricing power. Oil News: Tight Inventory and Infrastructure Damage Fuel a Bullish Crude Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: PXJ declared a quarterly distribution of $0.2065, supporting income-seeking demand for the ETF. Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF declares quarterly distribution of $0.2065
- Positive Sentiment: Industry leaders warn disruptions are underpriced, implying potential for further oil strength and capex to support services firms. Chevron CEO says Iran war impact isn’t fully priced into oil market
- Neutral Sentiment: The IEA is consulting governments about possible stock releases if needed — a policy option that could temper prices but is not immediate. IEA consulting with governments on further oil stock releases, chief Birol says
- Neutral Sentiment: Japan plans to begin releasing some joint stockpiles by end-March — a measured supply response that could shave price spikes but may be limited in scale. Japan to start releasing oil from joint stockpiles by end-March, PM says
- Neutral Sentiment: Russia shelved plans to lower its oil-price budget threshold, reflecting that current prices have supported government revenues — a signal of entrenched higher prices but geopolitically mixed. Russia shelves plan to cut oil price budget rule this year
- Negative Sentiment: Large, concentrated speculative bets (~$500M) placed minutes before remarks that later softened oil prices have drawn scrutiny and amplify short-term volatility risk for PXJ. Traders bet $500 million on oil price just before Trump’s post
- Negative Sentiment: India’s Reliance bought 5M barrels of Iranian crude after a U.S. waiver — added supply could cap near-term price gains and pressure services activity if sustained. India’s Reliance buys 5 million barrels of Iranian oil after US waiver, sources say
Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $57.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies in the oil and gas services sector that are weighted in tiers. The index uses a multi-factor methodology to select holdings. PXJ was launched on Oct 26, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
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