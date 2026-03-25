Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) Short Interest Up 856.3% in March

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 918 shares, an increase of 856.3% from the February 26th total of 96 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,092 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,092 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IIGD traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

Get Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF alerts:

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 60,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (IIGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Investment Grade Defensive index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds of intermediate maturities. IIGD was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.