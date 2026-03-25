Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) Short Interest Up 856.3% in March

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 918 shares, an increase of 856.3% from the February 26th total of 96 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,092 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,092 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA IIGD traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.
Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF
Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (IIGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Investment Grade Defensive index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds of intermediate maturities. IIGD was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
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