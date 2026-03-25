Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 746,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 308,754 shares.The stock last traded at $20.86 and had previously closed at $20.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0711 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

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Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $82,000.

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PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends. The Funds sector allocation includes consumers discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials and telecommunication services.

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