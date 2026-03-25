Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Trading Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $22.04. Approximately 12,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 36,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.9448.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.1266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
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