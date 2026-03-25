Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Trading Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $22.04. Approximately 12,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 36,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.9448.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65.

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Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.1266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,402,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,206 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 26,445 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 45,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

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The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

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