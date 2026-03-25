Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (PIE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on March 27th

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PIE opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $28.49.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile
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