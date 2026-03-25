Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (PIE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on March 27th

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

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Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

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PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S. stock exchange. The Index includes approximately 100 companies that possess relative strength characteristics and are domiciled in emerging market countries including, but not limited to Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand and Turkey.

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