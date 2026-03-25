Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on March 27th

Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1193 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This is a 17.0% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%
BSJX stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52.
Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.