Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on March 27th

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $17.06.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,598,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,230 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,060,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,296,000 after buying an additional 477,730 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,850,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,693,000 after buying an additional 726,647 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,068,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,751,000 after buying an additional 1,673,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,883,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,530,000 after buying an additional 261,913 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

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