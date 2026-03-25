Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73.

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About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

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The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors. BSCR was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

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