Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73.
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
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