Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Short Interest Update

Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,258 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the February 26th total of 37,076 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,493 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Building & Construction ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 1,539.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 44,327 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco Building & Construction ETF Price Performance

PKB stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.55. 26,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.66. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $59.89 and a 52-week high of $111.24.

About Invesco Building & Construction ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors. The Index consists of stocks of 30 United States building and construction companies. These are companies that are primarily engaged in providing construction and related engineering services for building and remodeling residential properties, commercial or industrial buildings, or working on large-scale infrastructure projects, such as highways, tunnels, bridges, dams, power lines and airports.

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