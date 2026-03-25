Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Issues Earnings Results

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 87.92% and a negative net margin of 112.36%.

Here are the key takeaways from Intrusion’s conference call:

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The company said Q4 revenue fell 12% year‑over‑year (Q4 $1.5M) due to a delayed incremental funding/extension of a critical U.S. Department of War contract that management expects to recognize in H1 2026 , with deployment costs already expensed so the back‑filled revenue would be largely incremental margin.

, with deployment costs already expensed so the back‑filled revenue would be largely incremental margin. FY2025 revenue grew 23% to $7.1M , and the firm expanded product availability (Shield Cloud on AWS Marketplace and Azure) and launched Shield Stratus, which management says materially broadens its go‑to‑market reach.

, and the firm expanded product availability (Shield Cloud on AWS Marketplace and Azure) and launched Shield Stratus, which management says materially broadens its go‑to‑market reach. Operating expenses increased (Q4 op ex $4.0M; FY op ex $14.5M), gross margin compressed ~93 bps year‑over‑year to 76% for the year, net loss widened to $9.1M, cash was $3.6M at year‑end, and the company plans to pursue a small debt financing in the near term.

The PortNexus partnership and the P.O.S.S.E. program showed high pilot adoption and identified/blocked active threats, with management highlighting a scalable, high‑margin licensing path into schools, sheriff’s offices and other public safety accounts across multiple states.

Management reiterated a 2026 goal to reach break‑even (management said Q3 2026 is a target if contract wins and government funding normalize), and will continue to increase sales & marketing investment while seeking cost efficiencies elsewhere.

Intrusion Price Performance

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $20.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -2.02.

Institutional Trading of Intrusion

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intrusion from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intrusion

Intrusion Company Profile

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Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections. The company also provides INTRUSION TraceCop, a big data tool that contains an inventory of network selectors and enrichments to support forensic investigations; and INTRUSION Savant, a network monitoring solution that uses the data available in TraceCop to identify suspicious traffic in real-time.

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