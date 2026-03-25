International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Up 241.4% in March

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 53,765 shares, an increase of 241.4% from the February 26th total of 15,748 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 558,041 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 558,041 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 2.2%

OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. 52,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

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International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.49. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 167.88% and a net margin of 10.21%.The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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About International Consolidated Airlines Group

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International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) is a Europe-focused airline holding company formed in 2011 through the combination of British Airways and Iberia. The group owns and operates a portfolio of passenger carriers that provide short-haul, long-haul and low-cost services, together with associated aviation businesses. Its operations span international and domestic markets, with extensive networks across Europe, transatlantic routes and links to Latin America and other global destinations.

IAG’s principal airline brands include British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, Vueling and LEVEL.

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