Insider Selling: SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) SVP Sells $210,619.01 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) SVP Majid Emami sold 31,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $210,619.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 501,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,398.54. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Majid Emami also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, December 26th, Majid Emami sold 32,741 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $349,019.06.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.17 and a beta of 2.65. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $55.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

SOUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded SoundHound AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOUN

Key Headlines Impacting SoundHound AI

Here are the key news stories impacting SoundHound AI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights accelerating enterprise-AI momentum at SoundHound — expanding deals, scalable pricing and strong ROI could be a durable revenue engine that supports longer‑term upside. Zacks: SoundHound’s Enterprise AI Momentum

Zacks highlights accelerating enterprise-AI momentum at SoundHound — expanding deals, scalable pricing and strong ROI could be a durable revenue engine that supports longer‑term upside. Positive Sentiment: The Motley Fool included SoundHound among lesser-known tech names with parabolic potential driven by voice-powered, agentic AI — a bullish thematic take for growth investors. Fool: 2 Tech Stocks Most Investors Haven’t Heard Of

The Motley Fool included SoundHound among lesser-known tech names with parabolic potential driven by voice-powered, agentic AI — a bullish thematic take for growth investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several short‑interest summaries posted odd/zero values for March (shows increases of “NaN” and 0 shares) — the data appears unreliable and provides little actionable signal on current bearish conviction. (No external link.)

Several short‑interest summaries posted odd/zero values for March (shows increases of “NaN” and 0 shares) — the data appears unreliable and provides little actionable signal on current bearish conviction. (No external link.) Neutral Sentiment: Comparative coverage (The Motley Fool) contrasts SoundHound with peers like BigBear.ai — notes both have fallen sharply in 2026 and frames SoundHound as a higher-risk, higher-reward name. Useful for framing relative value but not a direct catalyst. Fool: BigBear.ai vs SoundHound AI

Comparative coverage (The Motley Fool) contrasts SoundHound with peers like BigBear.ai — notes both have fallen sharply in 2026 and frames SoundHound as a higher-risk, higher-reward name. Useful for framing relative value but not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Large coordinated insider selling: CEO Keyvan Mohajer, CFO Nitesh Sharan, COO Michael Zagorsek, CTO Timothy Stonehocker, SVP Majid Emami, other insiders and a director sold shares around $6.77–$6.79 on Mar 20–23 — these sizable reductions (multiple % stakes) typically weigh on investor sentiment. Example filing (CEO): SEC filing: CEO sale

Large coordinated insider selling: CEO Keyvan Mohajer, CFO Nitesh Sharan, COO Michael Zagorsek, CTO Timothy Stonehocker, SVP Majid Emami, other insiders and a director sold shares around $6.77–$6.79 on Mar 20–23 — these sizable reductions (multiple % stakes) typically weigh on investor sentiment. Example filing (CEO): Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to Anthropic’s new Claude capabilities (controlling computers) triggered an AI-sector pullback; Yahoo reported SoundHound among names that fell in the session — a macro/competitive headwind that likely drove intraday selling. Yahoo: Stocks Plummet After Anthropic News

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

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SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company’s core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

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