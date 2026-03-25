Insider Selling: GAP (NYSE:GAP) Insider Sells 69,912 Shares of Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Gilligan sold 69,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,747,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GAP Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE GAP opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $29.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.29.

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GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 22.98%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. GAP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in GAP by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in GAP by 16.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 177.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in GAP during the second quarter valued at about $612,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on GAP in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $30.00 target price on GAP and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded GAP from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.62.

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GAP Company Profile

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Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand’s distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world’s largest apparel companies.

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