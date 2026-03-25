Insider Selling: EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells 16,497 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 16,497 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $178,002.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,517,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,160,803.80. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 25th, Eric Richard Remer sold 2,703 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $29,895.18.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 2,896 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $29,075.84.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 16,304 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $168,094.24.

On Thursday, March 12th, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,874 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $22,731.62.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,279 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $75,661.95.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,047 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $131,127.89.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $219,456.00.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,490 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $120,874.80.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,710 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $79,335.90.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,205 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $90,853.35.

EverCommerce Trading Up 7.5%

EverCommerce stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. EverCommerce had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.99%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of EverCommerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of EverCommerce from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EverCommerce

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 19.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 328.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 714,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 547,712 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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