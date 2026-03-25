Insider Selling: Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells 459,999 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 459,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $74,634,837.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 20th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 299,979 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $49,358,544.66.

On Friday, March 20th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 150,022 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $25,047,673.12.

On Tuesday, March 17th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 237,431 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $36,659,346.40.

On Friday, March 6th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 4,417 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $648,194.75.

On Wednesday, March 4th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 277,567 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $41,476,836.81.

On Monday, March 2nd, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 222,434 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $33,616,450.42.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $176.78 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $178.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.22.

Read Our Latest Report on DELL

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

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Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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