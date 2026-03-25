Insider Selling: Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) EVP Sells $515,296.98 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 8,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $515,296.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 102,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,869.38. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Best Buy Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of BBY opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83.

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Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 2.56%.The company had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on Best Buy from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BBY

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

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