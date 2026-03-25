Insider Selling: Aviva (LON:AV) Insider Sells 222,480 Shares of Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Charlotte Jones sold 222,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 610, for a total transaction of £1,357,128.

Aviva Stock Up 0.8%

AV traded up GBX 5.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 617. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,355,637 shares. Aviva plc has a one year low of GBX 390.70 and a one year high of GBX 510.20. The firm has a market cap of £16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 644.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 659.48.

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Aviva (LON:AV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 26.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Aviva had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Aviva plc will post 46.4942529 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AV shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aviva from GBX 687 to GBX 671 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 760 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Aviva from GBX 735 to GBX 725 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 711.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AV

Aviva Company Profile

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Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

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