Insider Buying: WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) CEO Buys $55,600.00 in Stock

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) CEO Stuart Aronson purchased 8,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,000. This represents a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

WHF opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $156.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

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WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 million. On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lalia Capital LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,628,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $2,033,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 243,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 231,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 49,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 88,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WhiteHorse Finance

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WHF) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s primary objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by making debt and equity investments in privately held middle-market companies. WhiteHorse Finance seeks to partner with established businesses across a range of industries, providing flexible financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions and recapitalizations.

The company’s investment portfolio predominantly comprises senior secured loans, second-lien debt, subordinated debt and select equity interests.

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