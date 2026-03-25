Insider Buying: WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) CEO Buys $55,600.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2026

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHFGet Free Report) CEO Stuart Aronson purchased 8,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,000. This represents a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

WHF opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $156.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHFGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 million. On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lalia Capital LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,628,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $2,033,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 243,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 231,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 49,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 88,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WhiteHorse Finance

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WHF) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s primary objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by making debt and equity investments in privately held middle-market companies. WhiteHorse Finance seeks to partner with established businesses across a range of industries, providing flexible financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions and recapitalizations.

The company’s investment portfolio predominantly comprises senior secured loans, second-lien debt, subordinated debt and select equity interests.

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