Insider Buying: Team (NYSE:TISI) Director Acquires 3,583 Shares of Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) Director Edward Stenger acquired 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $58,438.73. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 14,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,855.90. This trade represents a 31.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Team Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:TISI traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.41. 3,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,742. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. Team, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $70.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

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Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.83 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Team in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TISI

Institutional Trading of Team

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Team by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Team in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Corre Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Team by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Corre Partners Management LLC now owns 1,604,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Team in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, IES Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Team in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Team News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Team this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Crypto policy debate may keep risk appetite fickle for small-cap names — Mark Yusko criticizes Senator Lummis and the Clarity Act as captured by banks, fueling crypto/regulatory uncertainty. Market jitters around regulatory direction can reduce risk-taking in microcaps. Article Title

Crypto policy debate may keep risk appetite fickle for small-cap names — Mark Yusko criticizes Senator Lummis and the Clarity Act as captured by banks, fueling crypto/regulatory uncertainty. Market jitters around regulatory direction can reduce risk-taking in microcaps. Neutral Sentiment: Large private-equity sports deal signals continued capital flows into alternative assets but limited relevance to TISI’s business — Blackstone, Bolt Ventures and partners bought an Indian cricket franchise for $1.78B. Broad investor appetite for private deals can shift liquidity away from small public stocks. Article Title

Large private-equity sports deal signals continued capital flows into alternative assets but limited relevance to TISI’s business — Blackstone, Bolt Ventures and partners bought an Indian cricket franchise for $1.78B. Broad investor appetite for private deals can shift liquidity away from small public stocks. Neutral Sentiment: Stablecoin and tokenization moves may influence fintech/market structure sentiment — Circle partners to expand USDC in Africa, and NYSE teams with Securitize for 24/7 tokenized stock trading. These are sector-level developments that could change capital market mechanics over time but do not have an immediate direct impact on TISI. Article Title Article Title

Stablecoin and tokenization moves may influence fintech/market structure sentiment — Circle partners to expand USDC in Africa, and NYSE teams with Securitize for 24/7 tokenized stock trading. These are sector-level developments that could change capital market mechanics over time but do not have an immediate direct impact on TISI. Neutral Sentiment: Retail technology/AI partnerships are drawing investor focus — Gap’s agentic commerce tie-up with Google and Meta’s AI hiring highlight where tech spend is heading; these trends can steer sector rotation but are not TISI-specific. Article Title Article Title

Retail technology/AI partnerships are drawing investor focus — Gap’s agentic commerce tie-up with Google and Meta’s AI hiring highlight where tech spend is heading; these trends can steer sector rotation but are not TISI-specific. Negative Sentiment: TISI’s recent financials remain the primary negative driver — the company posted a sizable quarterly loss (EPS -$1.21) on March 12 despite hundreds of millions in revenue. For a small-cap with limited liquidity, continued quarterly losses and uncertainty on the path to profitability are likely the main reason the stock is under pressure today.

TISI’s recent financials remain the primary negative driver — the company posted a sizable quarterly loss (EPS -$1.21) on March 12 despite hundreds of millions in revenue. For a small-cap with limited liquidity, continued quarterly losses and uncertainty on the path to profitability are likely the main reason the stock is under pressure today. Neutral Sentiment: Low volume and small market cap amplify moves — trading is thin versus average volume, which can make even modest sell orders push the price down; investors should expect higher volatility until earnings outlook or catalyst clarity improves.

Team Company Profile

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Team, Inc (NYSE:TISI) designs, engineers and manufactures industrial screen printing and digital printing equipment for a variety of end markets. The company’s solutions are used primarily in textile decorating, apparel, signage and graphics, and specialty industrial applications. By combining precision mechanical design with automated controls, Team delivers systems that enhance production speed, print quality and repeatability for its customers.

Team’s product portfolio includes manual and automatic screen presses, inkjet UV LED curing systems, digital direct-to-garment printers and hybrid platforms that integrate multiple printing technologies.

Further Reading

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