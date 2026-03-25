Insider Buying: Royce Small-Cap Trust (NYSE:RVT) President Purchases 4,500 Shares of Stock

Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) President Christopher Clark bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $75,105.00. Following the acquisition, the president directly owned 47,235 shares in the company, valued at $788,352.15. The trade was a 10.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Royce Small-Cap Trust Stock Up 2.1%
NYSE:RVT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.97. 38,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,925. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $18.73.
Royce Small-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Small-Cap Trust
About Royce Small-Cap Trust
Royce Small-Cap Trust (NYSE:RVT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of small-capitalization companies. The trust is structured to trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering shares that represent an undivided interest in a diversified portfolio of U.S. small-cap equities. As a closed-end vehicle, the fund may employ leverage to enhance returns and reinvest dividends to support growth over time.
The trust’s investment strategy is driven by fundamental, bottom-up research, focusing on companies with market capitalizations typically falling within the small-cap spectrum.
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