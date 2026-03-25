Insider Buying: Royce Small-Cap Trust (NYSE:RVT) President Purchases 4,500 Shares of Stock

Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) President Christopher Clark bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $75,105.00. Following the acquisition, the president directly owned 47,235 shares in the company, valued at $788,352.15. The trade was a 10.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE:RVT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.97. 38,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,925. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $18.73.

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Royce Small-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Small-Cap Trust

About Royce Small-Cap Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Royce Small-Cap Trust (NYSE:RVT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of small-capitalization companies. The trust is structured to trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering shares that represent an undivided interest in a diversified portfolio of U.S. small-cap equities. As a closed-end vehicle, the fund may employ leverage to enhance returns and reinvest dividends to support growth over time.

The trust’s investment strategy is driven by fundamental, bottom-up research, focusing on companies with market capitalizations typically falling within the small-cap spectrum.

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