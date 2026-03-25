Insider Buying: JAN (NYSE:JAN) Director Buys 13,500 Shares of Stock

JAN (NYSE:JAN – Get Free Report) Director Katherine Sandstrom purchased 13,500 shares of JAN stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. This represents a 180.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

JAN Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of JAN opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.41 million, a PE ratio of -62.27 and a beta of 2.16. JAN has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $24.36.

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