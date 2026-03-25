Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Trading Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.35 and last traded at $35.22. 52,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 97,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Stock Up 1.8%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a market cap of $84.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Innovator IBD 50 ETF alerts:

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 135.0%.

Institutional Trading of Innovator IBD 50 ETF

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFTY. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 208,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 148,432 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,494,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $970,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA increased its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 47,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.