Infrastructure Stocks To Watch Now – March 25th

Marvell Technology, Coinbase Global, and Alibaba Group are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, operate, or maintain the physical systems and facilities that support the economy—such as utilities, transportation (roads, bridges, airports), energy pipelines and power plants, communications towers, and construction and engineering firms. Investors typically view them as relatively stable, income-generating holdings because they often have long-term contracts or regulated cash flows, though they can be sensitive to interest rates, government policy, and economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

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Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

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