ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Up 8.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) shot up 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.07. 28,840,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 40,279,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

ImmunityBio News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ImmunityBio this week:

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Positive Sentiment: China approval and guideline expansion broaden commercial reach — China approved an Anktiva combination for bladder cancer and the therapy was added to NCCN guidance for papillary-only NMIBC, expanding the addressable market across Asia and bringing total market approvals to ~34, supporting longer‑term revenue potential. China approval article

China approval and guideline expansion broaden commercial reach — China approved an Anktiva combination for bladder cancer and the therapy was added to NCCN guidance for papillary-only NMIBC, expanding the addressable market across Asia and bringing total market approvals to ~34, supporting longer‑term revenue potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst buy rating — D. Boral Capital issued a “Buy” on IBRX, which can help shore up investor confidence after the sell‑off. Buy rating article

Analyst buy rating — D. Boral Capital issued a “Buy” on IBRX, which can help shore up investor confidence after the sell‑off. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts are downplaying the FDA letter — at least one analyst and coverage pieces suggest the warning may be manageable and not a clinical setback, which helps explain intraday buying after the drop. Analyst reaction article

Some analysts are downplaying the FDA letter — at least one analyst and coverage pieces suggest the warning may be manageable and not a clinical setback, which helps explain intraday buying after the drop. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed coverage on valuation and guidance — several pieces are re‑pricing IBRX after recent approvals and the marketing controversy; these are informational and may feed both buy and sell decisions. Valuation article

Mixed coverage on valuation and guidance — several pieces are re‑pricing IBRX after recent approvals and the marketing controversy; these are informational and may feed both buy and sell decisions. Negative Sentiment: FDA warning letter over misleading Anktiva promotions prompted the initial crash — the FDA says a TV ad and podcast contained false or misleading efficacy/risk claims, which triggered investor concern about regulatory, reputational and commercial impact. FDA warning article

FDA warning letter over misleading Anktiva promotions prompted the initial crash — the FDA says a TV ad and podcast contained false or misleading efficacy/risk claims, which triggered investor concern about regulatory, reputational and commercial impact. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law‑firm investigations and potential securities actions — Kaplan Fox, Rosen Law Firm and Johnson Fistel are soliciting investors and investigating possible misstatements by the company and executives, increasing legal risk and potential liabilities. Kaplan Fox investigation Rosen Law Firm article Johnson Fistel article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBRX shares. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

ImmunityBio Trading Up 8.9%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of -0.03.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $900,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,850,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,238,360.21. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christobel Selecky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 501,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,412 in the last quarter. Insiders own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,777,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ImmunityBio by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,582,000 after buying an additional 5,139,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,113 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth $20,497,000. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at about $16,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

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ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

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