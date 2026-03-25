IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0748 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a 35.5% increase from IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ DYFI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 46,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,511. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $23.47.

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About IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

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The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality. DYFI was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by IDX.

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