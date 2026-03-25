IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0748 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a 35.5% increase from IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%
NASDAQ DYFI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 46,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,511. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $23.47.
About IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
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