Hypatia Women CEO ETF (NYSEARCA:WCEO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hypatia Women CEO ETF (NYSEARCA:WCEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,669 shares, an increase of 173.6% from the February 26th total of 1,341 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,254 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,254 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hypatia Women CEO ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:WCEO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.50. 2,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123. Hypatia Women CEO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.13.

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Hypatia Women CEO ETF Company Profile

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The Hypatia Women CEO ETF (WCEO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hypatia Women CEO index. The fund seeks capital appreciation through an actively managed stock portfolio of US companies that are led by a female Chief Executive Officer. WCEO was launched on Jan 9, 2023 and is managed by Hypatia Capital.

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