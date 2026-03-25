Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $121.30 and last traded at $119.32. 62,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 298,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HURN shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.86. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $441.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.57 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.18%.The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $29,051.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,287.41. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $84,385.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,455.09. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 796 shares of company stock valued at $134,968 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 53.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,538,000 after acquiring an additional 68,891 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at $6,313,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 28.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 174.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron’s consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron’s service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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