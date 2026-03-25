HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Trading Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 323% from the average session volume of 1,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

About HLS Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

HLS Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of prescription products for niche therapeutic markets. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, the company builds its portfolio through strategic licensing agreements and in-house development, with an emphasis on therapies that address unmet needs in neurology and rare disorders.

The company’s marketed offering includes treatments for neurological conditions, most notably primary periodic paralysis, for which it commercializes dichlorphenamide (Keveyis) in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.