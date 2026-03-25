Heritage Family Offices LLP Takes $1.22 Million Position in State Street Corporation $STT

Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in State Street by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 16,100 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.32, for a total value of $2,001,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,162 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,059.84. This trade represents a 22.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about State Street

State Street Trading Up 2.5%

Here are the key news stories impacting State Street this week:

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $126.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.40 and its 200 day moving average is $122.49. State Street Corporation has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $137.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. State Street had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 13.02%.The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $136.00 target price on State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of State Street from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.83.

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State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

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