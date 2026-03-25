Heritage Family Offices LLP Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2026

Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $2,240,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 109.2% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,485,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

IWB opened at $358.01 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $382.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.19.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

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