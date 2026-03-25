Heritage Family Offices LLP Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $2,240,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 109.2% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,485,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

IWB opened at $358.01 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $382.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.19.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.