Hensoldt AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HAGHY) Short Interest Up 216.1% in March

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2026

Hensoldt AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HAGHYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,228 shares, an increase of 216.1% from the February 26th total of 7,981 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,477 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 173,477 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hensoldt Price Performance

Shares of Hensoldt stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,944. Hensoldt has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAGHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Hensoldt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hensoldt from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Hensoldt from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HAGHY

Hensoldt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hensoldt AG (OTCMKTS: HAGHY) is a Germany-based defense and security electronics company specializing in sensor solutions for military and civilian applications. Formed in 2017 through the spin-off of Airbus Defence and Space’s electronics division, Hensoldt has established itself as a leading provider of radar, optronics, electronic warfare systems, and command-and-control solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans airborne and naval radar systems, electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) reconnaissance payloads, self-protection suites for aircraft and land vehicles, as well as integrated mission systems for surveillance and reconnaissance platforms.

Headquartered in Taufkirchen, near Munich, Hensoldt serves a global customer base that includes armed forces, governmental agencies, and critical infrastructure operators across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

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