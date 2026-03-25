Hensoldt AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HAGHY) Short Interest Up 216.1% in March

Hensoldt AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HAGHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,228 shares, an increase of 216.1% from the February 26th total of 7,981 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,477 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 173,477 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hensoldt Price Performance

Shares of Hensoldt stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,944. Hensoldt has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.24.

Get Hensoldt alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAGHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Hensoldt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hensoldt from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Hensoldt from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hensoldt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hensoldt AG (OTCMKTS: HAGHY) is a Germany-based defense and security electronics company specializing in sensor solutions for military and civilian applications. Formed in 2017 through the spin-off of Airbus Defence and Space’s electronics division, Hensoldt has established itself as a leading provider of radar, optronics, electronic warfare systems, and command-and-control solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans airborne and naval radar systems, electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) reconnaissance payloads, self-protection suites for aircraft and land vehicles, as well as integrated mission systems for surveillance and reconnaissance platforms.

Headquartered in Taufkirchen, near Munich, Hensoldt serves a global customer base that includes armed forces, governmental agencies, and critical infrastructure operators across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hensoldt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hensoldt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.