Head-To-Head Review: Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Sportradar Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peloton Interactive $2.49 billion 0.70 -$118.90 million ($0.13) -31.62 Sportradar Group $1.46 billion 3.96 $113.50 million $0.33 58.48

Analyst Ratings

Sportradar Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peloton Interactive. Peloton Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Peloton Interactive and Sportradar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peloton Interactive 1 9 7 0 2.35 Sportradar Group 1 3 15 1 2.80

Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus target price of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 104.82%. Sportradar Group has a consensus target price of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 57.17%. Given Peloton Interactive’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

Risk & Volatility

Peloton Interactive has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportradar Group has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peloton Interactive -2.09% N/A -2.39% Sportradar Group 7.73% 10.32% 3.94%

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Peloton Interactive on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peloton Interactive

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Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sankt Gallen, Switzerland.

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