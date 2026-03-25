Head to Head Contrast: Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC) versus SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SeaChange International and Maquia Capital Acquisition”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International $32.76 million 0.34 -$11.40 million $0.38 10.53 Maquia Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$960,000.00 ($0.03) -71.33

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Maquia Capital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaChange International. Maquia Capital Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaChange International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International N/A N/A N/A Maquia Capital Acquisition N/A -10.66% 10.86%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares SeaChange International and Maquia Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SeaChange International has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maquia Capital Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Maquia Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of SeaChange International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 92.7% of Maquia Capital Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SeaChange International beats Maquia Capital Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaChange International

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SeaChange International, Inc. provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components. The company also provides StreamVid, a cloud-based OTT video platform for operators and content owners that enables streaming services, including content ingestion, workflow automation, user management, content protection, billing and entitlement, and user applications for various device platforms, such as mobile devices or Smart TVs; Advanced advertising, a unified ad tech solution to insert adverts into various video feeds, including broadcast, internet protocol television, and OTT; and Xstream platform, a cloud-based content monetization platform that provides the range of capabilities, including generation and distribution of FAST channels, streaming enablement via content aggregation, and targeted insertion of advertisement from various demand sources. In addition, it provides professional, and maintenance and technical support services, as well as managed services. The company sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales process, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. It serves cable system operators, telecommunications companies, and satellite operators, as well as broadcasters and other content providers. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition

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Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America. Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

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