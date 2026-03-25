Head to Head Analysis: MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Free Report) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and Fulgent Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -7,328.48% -326.80% -81.27% Fulgent Genetics -18.75% -2.22% -2.05%

Risk and Volatility

MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.9, meaning that its stock price is 390% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulgent Genetics has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $9.81 million 0.04 -$360.50 million ($572.83) 0.00 Fulgent Genetics $322.67 million 1.63 -$60.51 million ($1.96) -8.58

This table compares MSP Recovery and Fulgent Genetics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fulgent Genetics has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery. Fulgent Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSP Recovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MSP Recovery and Fulgent Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 1 0 0 0 1.00 Fulgent Genetics 1 2 2 0 2.20

Fulgent Genetics has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.25%. Given Fulgent Genetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fulgent Genetics is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of MSP Recovery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats MSP Recovery on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

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MSP Recovery, Inc. engages in the development of healthcare recoveries and data analytics software. It also focuses on the identification and recoveries of improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance spaces using data and analytics. The company was founded by John H. Ruiz, Frank C. Quesada, and Diana Diaz on July 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Fulgent Genetics

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Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases. Its therapeutic development solutions focus on developing drug candidates for treating a range of cancers using a nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform to enhance the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The company operates picture genetics platform, which includes gene probes, data suppression and comparison algorithms, adaptive learning software, and proprietary laboratory information management systems that helps customers to identify health markers in their personal DNA. It serves insurance, hospitals, medical institutions, other laboratories, governmental bodies, payors, municipalities and large corporations, and patients. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in El Monte, California.

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