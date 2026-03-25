HC Wainwright Weighs in on Surrozen FY2030 Earnings

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 EPS estimates for shares of Surrozen in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.54) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Surrozen’s current full-year earnings is ($8.49) per share.

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SRZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Surrozen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Surrozen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Surrozen Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRZN opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. Surrozen has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $214.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($23.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($22.59). Surrozen had a negative return on equity of 1,240.42% and a negative net margin of 7,476.67%.The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Surrozen by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Surrozen

In other Surrozen news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 18,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $353,819.20. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 1,016,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,926,496.80. This trade represents a 1.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc bought 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $29,738.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 675,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,883,568.87. This represents a 0.18% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders bought 208,410 shares of company stock worth $4,466,346. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Surrozen

Here are the key news stories impacting Surrozen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40 price target (implies ~60% upside versus current levels). Article Title

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40 price target (implies ~60% upside versus current levels). Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and raised its price target to $36 from $32 (roughly ~44% upside). Article Title Ticker Report

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and raised its price target to $36 from $32 (roughly ~44% upside). Positive Sentiment: Corporate update: Surrozen expects to submit an IND for SZN-8141 in H2 2026, will present retinal vascular research at ARVO 2026, and earned a $5M milestone payment from Boehringer Ingelheim for SZN-413 — all near-term program and partnership milestones that could meaningfully de‑risk upcoming value inflection points. Press Release

Corporate update: Surrozen expects to submit an IND for SZN-8141 in H2 2026, will present retinal vascular research at ARVO 2026, and earned a $5M milestone payment from Boehringer Ingelheim for SZN-413 — all near-term program and partnership milestones that could meaningfully de‑risk upcoming value inflection points. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports for March show anomalous/zero values (0 shares reported, days-to-cover ~0.0) across multiple snapshots — this data appears inconsistent and provides little actionable signal about current short pressure. (No external link provided.)

Short-interest reports for March show anomalous/zero values (0 shares reported, days-to-cover ~0.0) across multiple snapshots — this data appears inconsistent and provides little actionable signal about current short pressure. (No external link provided.) Negative Sentiment: Q4 / FY2025 results: Surrozen reported a very large EPS miss — ($23.88) vs. consensus (~($1.29)) — and continued negative margins/ROE; revenue of $0.53M missed expectations. The magnitude of the miss is the primary near-term driver of the stock decline. Earnings Release

Surrozen Company Profile

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Surrozen, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies that target the Wnt signaling pathway for applications in tissue repair, regeneration and oncology. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company leverages its proprietary SurroBody platform to design bispecific antibody molecules capable of modulating Wnt receptor activity with enhanced tissue specificity.

The SurroBody platform enables the generation of high-affinity, dual-binding antibodies engineered to either activate or inhibit Wnt signaling, a pathway critical to cell proliferation, differentiation and homeostasis.

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