HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ARWR stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,083. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $76.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $264.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.66 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 35.64%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10461.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 51,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $3,575,818.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,805,926 shares in the company, valued at $263,103,664.38. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $527,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,710. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,100 shares of company stock worth $11,274,732. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 372,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after buying an additional 158,937 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,507.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,155,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after buying an additional 2,096,238 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $2,823,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the third quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company’s approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.