HC Wainwright Expects Higher Earnings for Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Solid Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.52). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

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SLDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $520.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.65. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $8.72.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 32.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 43,910 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $2,338,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 184.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 979,294 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessie Hanrahan sold 26,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $170,885.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,675 shares in the company, valued at $532,427. This trade represents a 24.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Tan sold 26,837 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $172,830.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 108,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,856.96. This represents a 19.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 597,672 shares of company stock worth $3,816,546. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

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Solid Biosciences Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. The company’s primary approach centers on gene replacement and gene editing technologies designed to restore functional dystrophin protein in patients lacking this critical muscle‐stabilizing protein.

Solid’s lead investigational therapy, SGT‐001, is a micro‐dystrophin gene therapy candidate engineered to deliver a shortened but functional form of the dystrophin gene using an adeno‐associated virus (AAV) vector.

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