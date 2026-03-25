HC Wainwright Estimates Solitario Resources FY2026 Earnings

Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Solitario Resources in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Solitario Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.
Solitario Resources Stock Performance
Shares of XPL stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Solitario Resources has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.74 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solitario Resources
About Solitario Resources
Solitario Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on base and precious metals in the Americas. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the firm targets copper, gold and silver through a combination of strategic acquisitions, grassroots exploration and joint-venture partnerships. Solitario’s work spans the full project life cycle from early-stage target generation and permitting through advanced stage resource definition and prefeasibility studies.
The company’s project portfolio includes a range of properties across North and South America.
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