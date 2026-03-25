Grove Bank & Trust Sells 4,519 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Grove Bank & Trust cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Providence First Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,099.3% in the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 107.6% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 323,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $109,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Broadcom news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $24,311,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,133,942.80. The trade was a 34.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,970 shares of company stock valued at $142,585,321. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.30.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $318.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.61. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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