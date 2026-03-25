Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Short Interest Up 296.1% in March

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,244 shares, an increase of 296.1% from the February 26th total of 1,324 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,780 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,780 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of GREEL stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69.

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Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a $0.5313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.5%.

About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated energy and digital asset company that combines natural gas–fired power generation with in-house bitcoin mining operations. The company owns and operates a baseload power plant in Dresden, New York, where it supplies electricity to the NYISO wholesale market and dedicates excess capacity to support its bitcoin mining facilities. By leveraging on-site generation, Greenidge aims to optimize costs, improve operational efficiency and reduce exposure to external power price volatility.

Originally established through the acquisition and repurposing of a former coal-fired plant, Greenidge has transitioned to a cleaner, natural gas–fueled operation since 2017.

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