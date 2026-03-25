GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL) Trading 13.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.36. Approximately 6,665,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 12,019,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMDL. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at $170,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the second quarter worth about $359,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Group One Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 743,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 537,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

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