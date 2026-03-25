GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Up 302.0% in March

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 254,352 shares, an increase of 302.0% from the February 26th total of 63,265 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,340 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 173,340 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of GrainCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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GrainCorp Trading Down 2.2%

About GrainCorp

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRCLF opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. GrainCorp has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $6.15.

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GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) is an Australian agribusiness and global provider of bulk storage, handling, processing and marketing services for grain and related commodities. The company’s integrated supply chain operations enable it to source grain directly from growers, manage inland storage and receival facilities across eastern Australia, and transport commodities to port terminals for domestic and international customers.

Within its core grain division, GrainCorp offers commodity marketing services, risk management solutions and logistics support for the movement of cereal grains such as wheat, barley and canola.

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