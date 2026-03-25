Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56,483 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 491.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 116.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $221.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $248.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.76. The company has a market capitalization of $140.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,887. The trade was a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. DZ Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.