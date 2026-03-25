Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $62,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 15,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $886,166.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 23,804 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,021.68. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,029 shares of company stock worth $22,195,693. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $292.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The firm has a market cap of $787.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Proposed easing of bank capital rules could free up tens of billions of capital for large banks, potentially increasing JPMorgan’s lending capacity and return on equity if the rule changes are finalized. Read More.

Proposed easing of bank capital rules could free up tens of billions of capital for large banks, potentially increasing JPMorgan’s lending capacity and return on equity if the rule changes are finalized. Read More. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is leading large financing for buyouts and high‑yield issuance — including an ~$8B junk‑bond package and bigger loan tranche for the Electronic Arts buyout — which should boost fee income and lending revenue. Read More.

JPMorgan is leading large financing for buyouts and high‑yield issuance — including an ~$8B junk‑bond package and bigger loan tranche for the Electronic Arts buyout — which should boost fee income and lending revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan expanded credit exposure to Core Scientific by $500M (bringing the facility to $1B), signaling additional loan revenue and deeper involvement in AI/data‑center financing. Read More.

JPMorgan expanded credit exposure to Core Scientific by $500M (bringing the facility to $1B), signaling additional loan revenue and deeper involvement in AI/data‑center financing. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The bank rolled out a hedging product for AI‑related debt risk, showing product innovation that can drive trading and advisory revenue as clients manage new technology exposures. Read More.

The bank rolled out a hedging product for AI‑related debt risk, showing product innovation that can drive trading and advisory revenue as clients manage new technology exposures. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Jamie Dimon commented on geopolitical risk (Iran) and long‑term stability prospects — useful context for macro outlook but with limited immediate financial impact on JPM’s fundamentals. Read More.

CEO Jamie Dimon commented on geopolitical risk (Iran) and long‑term stability prospects — useful context for macro outlook but with limited immediate financial impact on JPM’s fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry reports note JPMorgan’s work on tokenized deposits/on‑chain cash (Kinexys) — a strategic, longer‑term initiative that positions the bank in digital payment plumbing but has gradual revenue implications. Read More.

Industry reports note JPMorgan’s work on tokenized deposits/on‑chain cash (Kinexys) — a strategic, longer‑term initiative that positions the bank in digital payment plumbing but has gradual revenue implications. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership hire in India (senior country officer from HSBC) signals local market investment and franchise build‑out; relevant for long‑term growth but not an immediate earnings driver. Read More.

Leadership hire in India (senior country officer from HSBC) signals local market investment and franchise build‑out; relevant for long‑term growth but not an immediate earnings driver. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Small insider sale disclosed (433 shares) — a modest signal but not material; investors watch insider activity for sentiment. Read More.

Small insider sale disclosed (433 shares) — a modest signal but not material; investors watch insider activity for sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan has trimmed its 2026 market outlook multiple times, which may damp investor sentiment and make guidance/earnings the near‑term focus for the stock. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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