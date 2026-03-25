Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,347 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the February 26th total of 22,665 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,937 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,937 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JUST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,224,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

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Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $93.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $68.41 and a 52-week high of $99.04.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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